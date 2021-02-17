Left Menu

Microsoft's new Xbox Wireless Headset available for pre-order at USD99

With just 30 minutes of charging (USB-C), the Xbox Wireless Headset provides about 4 hours of battery life and when not in use, it can reach up to 15 hours with only 3 hours of charging.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the Xbox Wireless Headset that embraces industry-leading spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X to deliver high-quality audio and chat performance.

The new Xbox Wireless Headset is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices with Bluetooth.

"With each new generation of our Xbox accessories, we've raised the bar for innovation by focusing on performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices. We are excited to build on this legacy with the latest accessory to join the family: the new Xbox Wireless Headset," Microsoft said.

Design and Performance

The Xbox Wireless Headset comes with a lightweight design and customizable fit. It features ultra-soft and rotating earcup dials that provide an intuitive way to change volume and game/chat audio balance.

The headset is equipped with dual beamforming microphones with voice isolation tuning that picks up your voice rather than background ambient noise. The fully adjustable mic automatically tucks up and out of the way when not in use. Further, using the mute button you can manually mute the microphone when needed.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The new headset also features a light indicator that turns on when the mic is active.

Apart from this, the headset can simultaneously pair with your phone and Xbox. You can fine-tune the audio controls including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of mic's mute light using the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S consoles and Windows 10 devices.

Battery life

With just 30 minutes of charging (USB-C), the Xbox Wireless Headset provides about 4 hours of battery life and when not in use, it can reach up to 15 hours with only 3 hours of charging.

Price and availability

The Xbox Wireless Headset is available for pre-order from select retailers, including Microsoft Store in select regions including the U.S. and will expand to most worldwide Xbox markets beginning March 16, 2021. It is priced at USD99.

The Xbox Wireless Headset will be updated with the latest features via wireless updates from the compatible consoles.

