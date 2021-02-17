Left Menu

VVDN's Vision Business Unit expands its design and manufacturing capabilities on High End Camera Solutions with AI/ML

VVDN comes with the experience in developing and manufacturing the below mentioned solutions in the cameravision space for OEMs and Product Companies Dash Cams Video Conferencing Cameras Security Surveillance CamerasNVRs Thermal Cameras with Video Analytics 360 Degree High End Cameras Automotive SolutionsSreejith, Vice President - Vision Business Unit said, VVDN is investing in Vision space and one of the major focus areas of Vision industry is High End Intelligent Platforms which is considered to be the next milestone in the vision space.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:45 IST
VVDN's Vision Business Unit expands its design and manufacturing capabilities on High End Camera Solutions with AI/ML

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies is expanding its capabilities in the design and manufacturing of High-End Camera Solutions with advanced edge AI processing. VVDN's Vision Business Unit has invested in gaining expertise on several high-end intelligent camera platforms including AI processing functionality to deliver high-speed edge analytics with reduced power consumption.

High-end platforms expand the opportunities to develop AI-equipped cameras/vision solutions, enabling a diverse range of applications in the surveillance, enterprise, fleet management, consumer, retail, smart city, and industrial equipment industries. VVDN comes with the experience in developing and manufacturing the below-mentioned solutions in the camera/vision space for OEMs and Product Companies:• Dash Cams• Video Conferencing Cameras• Security Surveillance Cameras/NVRs• Thermal Cameras with Video Analytics• 360 Degree High-End Cameras• Automotive SolutionsSreejith, Vice President - Vision Business Unit said, ''VVDN is investing in Vision space and one of the major focus areas of Vision industry is High-End Intelligent Platforms which is considered to be the next milestone in the vision space. Our team comes with proven and deep expertise in areas such as dual-sensor integration, video stitching, image tuning, AI/ML, data modeling, edge computing which helps in delivering sophisticated and secured camera-based solutions to customers.''Working on all AI subsets including machine learning, deep learning, convolutional neural network(CNN), VVDN is developing power-efficient, on edge AI-based camera devices. In addition, dedicated VVDN's Video Labs help in testing and validating solutions with efficacy. The company has a strong relationship with silicon vendors and strong infrastructure and delivers best-in-class camera/vision-based solutions to Tier 1 and Tier 2 global OEMs across various industry verticals.

Vivek Bansal, President Engineering - Vision said, ''Customers are looking for solutions powered by latest advances in Camera, AI, and Computer Vision. The industry use cases today demand powerful on-device intelligence, camera processing, and security. Fully understanding the rise of AI on edge, VVDN has invested a lot in gaining competency on the latest platforms available from all major silicon companies in the market. In addition, our end-to-end services from engineering to manufacturing make us the preferred partner of our customers. Global OEMs today capitalize on our capabilities and experience and get their next-generation solution designed, developed, and manufactured in the accelerated time to market.''To know further about VVDN Vision Industry services and offerings please email us at info@vvdntech.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDNTechnologiesLogo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Vehicular movement halted after suspicious object found near Rajouri

The movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri has been halted on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road. The object looked like a pressure cooker wrapped in white plastic ...

Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to Rs 2,000 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government hasdecided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants atgovernment schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday.Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in thestate would get Rs 2,000 per head each m...

Lockdown to be eased in Australian Open city

Australias second-largest city will relax its third pandemic lockdown, with authorities saying they have contained the spread of a coronavirus cluster centered on a hotel. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says most of the pandemic rest...

Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021