VVDN's Vision Business Unit expands its design and manufacturing capabilities on High End Camera Solutions with AI/ML

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies is expanding its capabilities in the design and manufacturing of High-End Camera Solutions with advanced edge AI processing. VVDN's Vision Business Unit has invested in gaining expertise on several high-end intelligent camera platforms including AI processing functionality to deliver high-speed edge analytics with reduced power consumption.

High-end platforms expand the opportunities to develop AI-equipped cameras/vision solutions, enabling a diverse range of applications in the surveillance, enterprise, fleet management, consumer, retail, smart city, and industrial equipment industries. VVDN comes with the experience in developing and manufacturing the below-mentioned solutions in the camera/vision space for OEMs and Product Companies:• Dash Cams• Video Conferencing Cameras• Security Surveillance Cameras/NVRs• Thermal Cameras with Video Analytics• 360 Degree High-End Cameras• Automotive SolutionsSreejith, Vice President - Vision Business Unit said, ''VVDN is investing in Vision space and one of the major focus areas of Vision industry is High-End Intelligent Platforms which is considered to be the next milestone in the vision space. Our team comes with proven and deep expertise in areas such as dual-sensor integration, video stitching, image tuning, AI/ML, data modeling, edge computing which helps in delivering sophisticated and secured camera-based solutions to customers.''Working on all AI subsets including machine learning, deep learning, convolutional neural network(CNN), VVDN is developing power-efficient, on edge AI-based camera devices. In addition, dedicated VVDN's Video Labs help in testing and validating solutions with efficacy. The company has a strong relationship with silicon vendors and strong infrastructure and delivers best-in-class camera/vision-based solutions to Tier 1 and Tier 2 global OEMs across various industry verticals.

Vivek Bansal, President Engineering - Vision said, ''Customers are looking for solutions powered by latest advances in Camera, AI, and Computer Vision. The industry use cases today demand powerful on-device intelligence, camera processing, and security. Fully understanding the rise of AI on edge, VVDN has invested a lot in gaining competency on the latest platforms available from all major silicon companies in the market. In addition, our end-to-end services from engineering to manufacturing make us the preferred partner of our customers. Global OEMs today capitalize on our capabilities and experience and get their next-generation solution designed, developed, and manufactured in the accelerated time to market.''To know further about VVDN Vision Industry services and offerings please email us at info@vvdntech.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDNTechnologiesLogo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)