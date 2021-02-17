Left Menu

Garmin's new GPS smartwatch boasts sunlight-optimized display; 1-year battery life

With solar charging, the Garmin Enduro GPS smartwatch is claimed to last up to 65 days in smartwatch mode and up to 1-year in Battery Saver Watch Mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:32 IST
Garmin Enduro GPS smartwatch. Image Credit: Garmin

Garmin has launched a new solar-powered rugged smartwatch - Enduro - that can last up to one year with solar charging. The Enduro GPS watch comes with a ton of health monitoring and safety features as well as daily smart features.

The Garmin Enduro GPS smartwatch has two variants:

  • Steel with Gray UltraFit Nylon Strap - USD799.99
  • Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black UltraFit Nylon Strap - USD899.99

The new smartwatch is available for purchase via Garmin's official website.

Garmin Enduro: Specs and features

Sporting a scratch-resistant DLC-coated titanium bezel and Power Glass solar charging lens, the Garmin Enduro GPS smartwatch comes with an always-on 1.4-inch sunlight-optimized color display with 80 x 280 pixels resolution.

The watch comes with 10ATM water-resistant rating and 26mm Quickfit watch band. Sensors onboard the watch include GPS, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, thermometer, accelerometer, Pulse OX and heart rate sensor.

The Garmin Enduro GPS smartwatch packs the following health monitoring features:

  • heart-rate and sleep monitoring
  • blood oxygen saturation level measurement
  • body battery energy monitoring
  • all-day stress tracking
  • hydration tracking
  • 24/7 respiration tracking
  • women's health tracking
  • relaxation reminders

Sports-related features include:

  • ClimbPro - to see real-time information on your current and upcoming climbs
  • PacePro - to keep you on pace with grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course
  • Backcountry Ski - this preloaded profile helps you distinguish between skiing and climbing
  • Surf-ready
  • Preloaded activity profiles for trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing and more

Safety and Tracking Features include:

  • livetrack / group livetrack
  • live event sharing
  • incident detection
  • assistance

Battery life and others

With solar charging, the Garmin Enduro is claimed to last up to 65 days in smartwatch mode and up to 1-year in Battery Saver Watch Mode. Smartwatch features include notifications for emails, texts and alerts, text response (Android), Garmin Pay contactless payment, weather updates, smartphone music control, Find My Phone and Find My Watch, among others.

