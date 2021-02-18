Left Menu

Australia says talks to continue with Facebook on news payment code

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 02:56 IST
Australia says talks to continue with Facebook on news payment code
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia will continue to have talks with Facebook Inc on the proposed news payment law, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday, after the social media giant blocked content from being read and shared in its news feed in the country.

"This morning, I had a constructive discussion with Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook... we agreed to continue our conversation to try to find a pathway forward," Frydenberg said in a tweet, referring to Facebook's chief executive.

Australia plans to put to a vote in the coming weeks legislation that would force Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook to pay domestic media companies for the right to use their content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Prolific Haaland powers Dortmund to victory in Seville

Borussia Dortmunds Erling Haaland continued his prolific run in the Champions League by scoring twice as his side came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Sevilla in a last-16 first leg on Wednesday. The Spanish side took the lead in the seven...

Heavy snowfall, gales as winter storm hits Middle East

Snow blanketed parts of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel on Thursday, covering areas it has not reached in years, disrupting traffic and postponing vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and even exams at some universities. It snowed for t...

U.S. lawmakers ask Blinken for briefing on Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline

Several U.S. Representatives on Wednesday raised pressure on the State Department to share plans on potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline Russia is racing to finish to take fuel to Europe. If completed, Nord Stream 2...

Venezuelan woman dies trying to cross freezing river from Mexico to U.S.

A Venezuelan woman died while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the United States while three other migrants suffered hypothermia in the attempt, Mexicos migration institute said on Wednesday. An icy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021