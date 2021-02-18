Left Menu

Google announces general availability of Dynamic groups

Google on Wednesday announced the general availability of Dynamic groups, groups that work the same as other Google Groups, but with an additional benefit that their memberships are automatically kept up-to-date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-02-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 06:37 IST
Google announces general availability of Dynamic groups
Representative image

Google on Wednesday announced the general availability of Dynamic groups, groups that work the same as other Google Groups, but with an additional benefit that their memberships are automatically kept up-to-date.

Automatic membership management can help increase security, reduce errors, and alleviate user frustration while minimizing the burden on admins. Previously, dynamic groups was available as an open beta.

Dynamic groups can be based on one or many user attributes including addresses, locations, organizations, and relations. You can manage such groups in the Cloud Identity Groups API and the Admin console.

Gif credit: Google Workspace Updates blog

"This joins our other recent announcements for features that make it easier to manage groups within your organization. We hope these features make it easier to use groups to meet the access, security, and communication needs of your organization," Google said.

The new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Education Fundamentals, or G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

Dynamic Groups will be available to all eligible admins with group create and user read privileges.

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken raises immigration issue in call with Guatemalan foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo in a phone call on Wednesday that Washington was committed to addressing the causes of illegal immigration, the State Department said.Blinken cited endemic ...

Singapore’s Singtel says personal information of 1,29,000 users stolen in data breach

Personal information of about 1,29,000 customers of Singapores leading telecom company Singtel has been stolen after a recent data breach of a third-party file sharing system, the company said. Singtel, an associate of Bharti Airtel, has co...

GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares rise on return from holiday, profit-taking hits other markets

Chinese shares rose on Thursday during the first trading session after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday amid renewed optimism for an acceleration in global growth, but other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking.MSCIs broadest index o...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico on Saturday - Mexican official

A first shipment of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could reach Mexico as soon as Saturday, Mexicos Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Wednesday.The Mexican government has agreed to purchase 24 million doses of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021