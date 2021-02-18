Google announces general availability of Dynamic groups

Google on Wednesday announced the general availability of Dynamic groups, groups that work the same as other Google Groups, but with an additional benefit that their memberships are automatically kept up-to-date.

Automatic membership management can help increase security, reduce errors, and alleviate user frustration while minimizing the burden on admins. Previously, dynamic groups was available as an open beta.

Dynamic groups can be based on one or many user attributes including addresses, locations, organizations, and relations. You can manage such groups in the Cloud Identity Groups API and the Admin console.

Gif credit: Google Workspace Updates blog

"This joins our other recent announcements for features that make it easier to manage groups within your organization. We hope these features make it easier to use groups to meet the access, security, and communication needs of your organization," Google said.

The new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Education Fundamentals, or G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

Dynamic Groups will be available to all eligible admins with group create and user read privileges.