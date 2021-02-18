WhatsApp may roll out 'Sign Out' feature in the app

Left Menu

American messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'log out' feature that will allow users to sign out of the app whenever they want to take a break from the app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

American messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'log out' feature that will allow users to sign out of the app whenever they want to take a break from the app. According to Mashable, WhatsApp is continually working on new features and updates, and 'log out' is reportedly one of the new features it is coming out with.

A popular website WABetaInfo that posts regular news around new WhatsApp features first spotted the change. According to the website, WhatsApp will have a 'log out' feature that has been on demand by users for quite some time now. Especially given the fact that users only have the choice to either uninstall the app or delete it if they want to take a short break from the app. The 'log out' feature is basic functionality that exists on a slew of other apps.

Mashable reported that another WhatsApp feature called the 'Multi-Device support' has been spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS users. This feature was also spotted by WABetaInfo, which revealed that "WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi-device - Multi-device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet. And multi-device with other devices where you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

