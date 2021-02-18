Left Menu

Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK media trade body says

The legislation, which is expected to be passed by the Australian parliament within days, prompted Google to seal preemptive deals with several outlets in recent days. Facebook said the law "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship between itself and publishers and it faced a stark choice of complying or banning news content.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:18 IST
Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK media trade body says
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Facebook's move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants from behaving like a "school yard bully", the head of the UK's news media trade group said. News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said Facebook's ban during a global pandemic was "a classic example of a monopoly power being the schoolyard bully, trying to protect its dominant position with scant regard for the citizens and customers it supposedly serves."

"Facebook's actions in Australia demonstrate precisely why we need jurisdictions across the globe, including the UK, to coordinate to deliver robust regulation to create a truly level playing between the tech giants and news publishers." The social media giant shocked Australia on Thursday when it blocked all media content from its platform in a stunning escalation of a dispute with the government overpaying for content.

The move came after the government of Scott Morrison drafted a law to require Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price. The legislation, which is expected to be passed by the Australian parliament within days, prompted Google to seal preemptive deals with several outlets in recent days.

Facebook said the law "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship between itself and publishers and it faced a stark choice of complying or banning news content. Facebook argues that the British media market is different after it launched Facebook News through partnerships with publishers such as the Daily Mail group, Financial Times, Guardian, and Telegraph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Budget session starts on stormy note as Opposition stages walkout

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on a stormy note on Thursday with Opposition raising slogans and then staging a walkout, protesting over the Centres farm laws.Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel continued with h...

Rigidity okay with compassionate motive: Dalai Lama to Indian police

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday said it is okay for police to be rigid on their job as long as the motivation of their action is larger good.Rigidity is simply a method of discipline. Whether it is violent or not entirely depends on the motive....

ISMA says OMCs in some states not lifting ethanol; hopes early solution

The Indian Sugar Mills Association ISMA on Thursday said oil marketing companies OMCs in some states do not seem to be fully geared up to take more quantity of ethanol, and sugar mills expect early solution to this problem.On exports, the i...

Expanded Public Works Programme creates over 500 000 jobs in 2020

The Expanded Public Works Programme EPWP has between April 2020 and December 2020 created 515 862 work opportunities for the poor and unemployed South Africans.According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure DPWI, all four Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021