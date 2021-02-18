Facebook shares slip following news blackout move in Australia
The move was in response to a planned Australian law that would require internet companies like Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price. Facebook has underlined to investors in recent years that it faces risks from moderation, copyright and commercial claims around the content users publish on the social network and investors have proven largely immune to a number of storms around the issue.Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:59 IST
Shares of Facebook Inc were down around 1 percent on Thursday, in line with moves in other major tech shares as Wall Street largely shrugged off outrage around the company's decision to block all news content in Australia. The move was in response to a planned Australian law that would require internet companies like Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price.
Facebook has underlined to investors in recent years that it faces risks from moderation, copyright and commercial claims around the content users publish on the social network and investors have proven largely immune to a number of storms around the issue. The company's shares, up 33% last year even as the platform was widely criticized for its handling of hate speech and misinformation related to COVID-19, was down 1.1% in pre-market trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Australia
- Facebook Inc
ALSO READ
Bushfire smoke blankets Australian city under COVID-19 lockdown
UPDATE 1-Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found
Cricket-Health concerns, not finances, behind decision to pull S.Africa tour - Cricket Australia
Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws targeting Google, Facebook
Basketball-Simmons included in Australia's 24-man Olympic squad