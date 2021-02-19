Left Menu

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

"We spoke yesterday morning but then we were subsequently in contact and we agreed to talk later this morning, we'll see where those discussions go and we can find a pathway going forward," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Facebook took down pages of domestic and international news outlets on Thursday but also blocked several Australian state governments and emergency departments saying the draft media payment law did not clearly define news drawing widespread criticism.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:56 IST
Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment code. "We spoke yesterday morning but then we were subsequently in contact and we agreed to talk later this morning, we'll see where those discussions go and we can find a pathway going forward," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Facebook took down pages of domestic and international news outlets on Thursday but also blocked several Australian state governments and emergency departments saying the draft media payment law did not clearly define news drawing widespread criticism. Pages of some emergency departments were later restored but Facebook's action was rebuked by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who called it "as arrogant as they were disappointing."

Australia plans to put to a vote soon on a legislation that would force Big Tech firms like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree a price through arbitration. "We are seeking to pass that legislation through the senate next week, but there is something much bigger here at stake than just one or two commercial deals. This is about Australia's sovereignty," Frydenberg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Teed off: As COVID fuels S. Africa's housing crisis, golf courses feel the heat

Lockdown evictions stir debate about nations golf courses Activists say land should be used for affordable housing Golfers, govt say not all courses right for homebuilding By Kim HarrisbergJOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation -...

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021