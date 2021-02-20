U.S. sees Facebook dispute as a matter between companies and Australia -State Dept

U.S. sees Facebook dispute as a matter between companies and Australia -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:42 IST
The United States considers Australia's dispute with Facebook a business negotiation between private companies and the Australian government, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing on Friday.
U.S. ally Australia is locked in a pitched battle with Facebook. The U.S.-based social media giant blocked news feeds and other pages - including those of charities, and health and emergency services - as part of a dispute over a proposed law that would require Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree on a price through arbitration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Australian
- Australia
- Ned Price
- Alphabet Inc's
- The United States
- U.S.