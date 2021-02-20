Realme GT 5G aka Realme Race key specs, AnTuTu scores revealed

Realme will be launching a new 5G flagship - the Realme GT 5G aka Realme Race - early next month. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed a few details about the incoming device.

As per the official teaser, the Realme GT 5G will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage (via tipster Ankit).

Realme GT 5G will feature Snapdragon 888UFS 3.1LPDDR5 Memory pic.twitter.com/B91Z3kxz0U — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) February 20, 2021

Further, the company has also shared the AnTuTu scores of the Realme GT 5G that carries the model number "RMX2202". The upcoming flagship scored 770221 on AnTuTu (via tipster Mukul Sharma).

So Realme has officially shown the AnTuTu scores of the upcoming Realme GT. Furthermore, the model number (RMX2202) is also officially confirmed to belong to the GT now.#Realme #RealmeGT #RealmeRace pic.twitter.com/YGAcWQcXod — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 20, 2021

Earlier this week, the Realme GT 5G was spotted on China's 3C certification website, confirming that the device will support 65W fast charging.

Realme GT 5G: Expected specs

Apart from the aforementioned specs, the Realme GT 5G or Realme Race is said to feature an AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel triple camera array and a 5,000mAh battery. The upcoming flagship is expected to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT 5G launch date is set for March 4, 2021.