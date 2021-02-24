Left Menu

Boxing: Jyoti Gulia stuns world champ to enter quarters of Strandja Memorial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jyoti Gulia (51kg) upstaged two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaiby of Kazakhstan to enter the quarterfinals along with two others but three Indians bowed out after second-round losses in the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Gulia, a 2017 world youth champion, prevailed 3-2 over Kyzaibay, a gold-winner from the 2014 and 2016 senior world championships. The Haryana-boxer is also a 2019 national champion.

She will take on Romania's Perijoc Lacramioara in her quarterfinal bout on Thursday.

Another Indian to enter the quarter-finals on the second day was Bhagyabati Kachari, who outclassed Russian opponent Anna Galimova 5-0 in the 75kg category.

In the men's competition, Naveen Boora also progressed to the last-8 stage with a 3-2 win over Armen Mashakaryan of Armenia B in the 69kg category.

However, there was disappointment in store for other Indians in fray on Tuesday, all from the men's draw.

Naveen Kumar (91kg) went down to France's Wilfried Florentin 5-0, while Ankit Khatana (75kg) lost a close one to Belarus' Viktar Dziashkevich. The Indian was beaten 2-3.

In the light heavyweight (81kg) division, Sachin Kumar endured a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Armenian Gor Nersesyan.

The tournament features boxers from 30 nations, including France, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

India has sent a 12-member team for the prestigious event -- seven men and five women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

