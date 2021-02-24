Left Menu

42Gears Tightens Mobile Security With Native Mobile Threat Defense

42Gears today announced that SureMDM, its mobile device management MDM offering, now boasts native Mobile Threat Defense MTD. SureMDMs native mobile threat defense features will ensure security at three different levels device, network, and application.

Representative image. Image Credit: PR Newswire

42Gears today announced that SureMDM, its mobile device management (MDM) offering, now boasts native Mobile Threat Defense (MTD). SureMDM's native mobile threat defense features will ensure security at three different levels: device, network, and application. This means the MDM solution, used by businesses around the world to manage and monitor devices based on various platforms, is now also capable of monitoring connections and content in real-time, identifying anomalies, and blocking malicious activities proactively. ''The pandemic has only increased business dependence on mobile technologies, especially remote access technology. And this, in turn, has increased security risks dramatically. As such, it's imperative that any mobility solution businesses use is capable of detecting and remediating mobile security threats,'' said Prakash Gupta, CTO and co-founder of 42Gears. ''Our native mobile threat defense feature is built to do just that. We already have features in place for Android, and will soon extend those to iOS too.'' SureMDM's native mobile threat defense feature will help businesses in: • BYOD Management - Protect vulnerable employee-owned devices better • Threat Detection & Mitigation - Identify and mitigate malware, phishing, and network threats quickly • Risk Analysis: Analyze the risks posed by different types of cybersecurity threats • Policy Compliance: Ensure devices are compliant and the data stored on them is secure To learn more about SureMDM MTD, please visit the 42Gears Mobile Threat Defense page.

About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

