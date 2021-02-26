Left Menu

You can now easily find source for embedded Google Drive files in Slides

When editing a Google Slides presentation, simply click on an embedded video or audio file and then click on the new "link to Drive" button to open the original file in Google Drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-02-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 06:35 IST
You can now easily find source for embedded Google Drive files in Slides
Image Credit: Google

Google has added a new feature that lets you easily locate the original source file for Google Drive-stored video or audio files embedded in a Slides presentation.

When editing a Google Slides presentation, simply click on an embedded video or audio file and then click on the new "link to Drive" button to open the original file in Google Drive.

Google says the new feature will be useful for checking access on a file before sharing a presentation more broadly, letting you ensure that collaborators and viewers have the proper permissions and visibility for all Drive-stored video and audio files embedded in a Slides presentation

Last year, Google announced the availability of Access checker for Slides, a feature that ensures the recipients of a Drive file have permission to access it. It also performs an access check for already embedded audio and video content after you share the presentation with additional users or groups.

The new feature to locate the original source file of embedded Drive files in Slides has started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the extended roll-out for Scheduled Release domains will commence on March 2, 2021. It will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Hungary could consider tightening some lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise drastically in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6...

Kelly Clarkson reveals she has written 60 songs amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is using her divorce as a source of inspiration, channeling her energy into making some fresh soulful music. As per People Magazine, in a recent press junket for The Voice, the singer opened up abou...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabias southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday....

Kazakh pop stars Ninety One break 'taboo' on political lyrics

References to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley are not exactly what one expects to hear in a pop song, least of all in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan where the political scene has been dominated by one party for almost three decades....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021