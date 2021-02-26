You can now easily find source for embedded Google Drive files in Slides

Google has added a new feature that lets you easily locate the original source file for Google Drive-stored video or audio files embedded in a Slides presentation.

When editing a Google Slides presentation, simply click on an embedded video or audio file and then click on the new "link to Drive" button to open the original file in Google Drive.

Google says the new feature will be useful for checking access on a file before sharing a presentation more broadly, letting you ensure that collaborators and viewers have the proper permissions and visibility for all Drive-stored video and audio files embedded in a Slides presentation

Last year, Google announced the availability of Access checker for Slides, a feature that ensures the recipients of a Drive file have permission to access it. It also performs an access check for already embedded audio and video content after you share the presentation with additional users or groups.

The new feature to locate the original source file of embedded Drive files in Slides has started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the extended roll-out for Scheduled Release domains will commence on March 2, 2021. It will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.