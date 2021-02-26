Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:52 IST
Maha: RPF jawan saves man about to commit suicide on tracks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

A 32-year-old man who tried to end his life by lying down a railway track in Virar station in Palghar was saved by an alert RPF jawan, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Wednesday and a video of it went viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen lying on the tracks after spreading a bed sheet as a suburban local approaches the spot.

''The RPF jawan can be seen jumping from the platform onto the tracks and pulling away this man in the nick of time.

The man apparently was depressed due to his mother's death,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

