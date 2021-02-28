Left Menu

Naidu congratulates ISRO for successful launch of satellites

As we celebrate National Science Day today, let us resolve to utilise science to bring peace, development and improve the living conditions of people across the world, the Vice President Secretariat said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:11 IST
Naidu congratulates ISRO for successful launch of satellites
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful launch of various satellites and wished them many successful launches in the future.

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

''My heartiest congratulations to team @isro for successful launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard #PSLVC51 today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. ''Wishing you many more successes in the year ahead,'' the vice president said.

Naidu also greeted the scientific community and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day. On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his path-breaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and changed the face of science in India.

''Science is the lifeline of human progress. As we celebrate National Science Day today, let us resolve to utilise science to bring peace, development and improve the living conditions of people across the world,'' the Vice President Secretariat said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah tears into 'dynasty politics' of DMK and Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a broadside against the Congress and the DMK over dynasty politics, saying the respective parties were only worried about their first families and pitched his BJP-led NDA as pro-development w...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL25 LD PM Atmanirbhar Bharat a national spiritPM Modi New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government policy but also a national spi...

Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association BCA has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League T20 before getting green light from the BCCI.The Anti Corruption Unit of the BC...

State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021