DJI's new FPV drone features multiple flight modes to match your skill level

DJI has launched a new drone - DJI FPV - that can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project and stop faster than any of them. It comes with an integrated, ready-to-fly design, an optional innovative single-handed motion controller that steers the drone-based on hand movement and advanced safety features such as emergency brake hovering and intelligent return to home.

DJI FPV comes with multiple flight modes to match the skill level of the users - from beginners to professionals. These include:

Normal (N) Mode: Allows the drone to hover in place with the use of GPS and/or visual positioning systems (VPS) and activates obstacle detection sensors on the front when obstacles are near and slow down to alert pilots. Manual (M) Mode: Designed for more experienced users, this mode allows pilots to take full control over the drone and disables all sensors and hovering features Sport (S) Mode: This mode combines some of the dynamic movement capabilities of M mode with key safety features of N mode. It lets pilots explore their skills as they get accustomed to FPV flight.

As for the safety features, DJI FPV features a dedicated Emergency Brake and Hover feature to make the drone stop and hover in place at any time during the flight. This feature is available in all flying modes.

Another important safety feature is the 'Failsafe Return to Home'. It brings the drone back to its home point automatically with a press of a button. Further, the ADS-B receiver system provides audio and visual notifications via the FPV Goggles when traditional aircraft equipped with ADS-B transmitters are in the vicinity.

DJI FPV drone features DJI O3 (OcuSync 3.0), the company's best transmission system yet. DJI O3 offers a 10km video transmission range, auto-switching dual-frequencies and a high bitrate of 50 Mpbs. While wearing the DJI FPV Goggles V2, pilots can choose from several different viewing options including:

High-quality mode with ≤ 40 ms latency: This mode offers 1440 x 810p resolution in either 60fps with a wider 142-degree FOV or 50fps with 150-degree FOV

Low-Latency mode with ≤ 28 ms latency: This mode 1440 x 810p resolution 120fps with a 142-degree FOV or 100fps at 150-degree FOV

Audience mode: As the name suggests, using this mode onlookers can experience the flight from the pilot's perspective

With an integrated 4K/60fps 120 Mbps camera on a single-axis gimbal, DJI FPV can capture dynamic, cinematic footage in 4x slo-mo in 1080p and 120fps. Videos can be stored in H.265 or H.264 that consumes less space while preserving fine details.

Price

The DJI FPV Combo that includes the drone, remote controller 2, Goggles V2, one battery and other cables and accessories is priced at USD1,299. You can separately purchase the optional Motion Controller for USD199.

Additionally, the DJI FPV Fly More Kit comprising two additional batteries and a dedicated charging hub is also available for purchase.