Motorola Ibiza aka Moto G40 5G to support 20W fast charging

As for the device specifications, the Moto G40 or Ibiza is said to come with a 90Hz HD+ notched display and will be powered by the entry-level Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform that supports 5G connectivity -both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. The processor is tipped to be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:57 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Motorola's upcoming 5G budget offering - the Moto G40 or Motorola Ibiza - has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website, revealing that the device will be equipped with a 4,850mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

The listing was spotted was tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number XT2137-2.

Last month, the Motorola Ibiza with model number XT2137-2 was spotted on the GeekBench database with a Qualcomm chipset, 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS. Previously, the device was spotted on the WiFi Alliance website.

As for the device specifications, the Moto G40 or Ibiza is said to come with a 90Hz HD+ notched display and will be powered by the entry-level Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform that supports 5G connectivity -both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. The processor is tipped to be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Motorola Ibiza is said to house a triple camera setup including a main 48MP sensor which will be assisted by a 5MP and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the waterdrop notch will house a 13MP sensor.

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of Motorola Ibiza or Moto G40 in India.

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up for the launch of the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 in India next week. Both devices will ship with Android 11 and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery.

