Fitbit Ace 3 vs Fitbit Ace 2: What's the difference?

Fitbit has launched its latest kids-focused fitness tracker - Ace 3 - the successor to the Fitbit Ace 2. Designed for kids as young as 6 years old, the new tracker supports sleep tracking and comes with a battery life of up to 8 days.

The Fitbit Ace 3 features a pMOLED display with animated clock face characters that keep on changing and growing as kids make progress toward their goal throughout the day. The tracker comes with a silicone band and a secure, adjustable clasp and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Advertisement

On the health and fitness front, the Fitbit Ace 3 tracks all-day steps, and Active Minutes with the ability for parents to set friendly on-wrist reminders for kids to move if they've been sitting still for too long.

The activity tracker can last up to 8 days on a single charge and takes about two hours to fully charge. It is compatible with Apple iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher versions via the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order for USD 79.95 in two color options - Black/Sport Red and Cosmic Blue/Astro Green. As far as global availability is concerned, the activity tracker will be available worldwide starting March 15.

Now, let's have quick look at how the Fitbit Ace 3 is different from its predecessor - the Fitbit Ace 2.