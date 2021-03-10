Left Menu

Fitbit Ace 3 vs Fitbit Ace 2: What's the difference?

The Fitbit Ace 3 features a pMOLED display with animated clock face characters that keep on changing and growing as kids make progress toward their goal throughout the day. The tracker comes with a silicone band and a secure, adjustable clasp and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:12 IST
Fitbit Ace 3 vs Fitbit Ace 2: What's the difference?
Fitbit Ace 3 vs Fitbit Ace 2.

Fitbit has launched its latest kids-focused fitness tracker - Ace 3 - the successor to the Fitbit Ace 2. Designed for kids as young as 6 years old, the new tracker supports sleep tracking and comes with a battery life of up to 8 days.

The Fitbit Ace 3 features a pMOLED display with animated clock face characters that keep on changing and growing as kids make progress toward their goal throughout the day. The tracker comes with a silicone band and a secure, adjustable clasp and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

On the health and fitness front, the Fitbit Ace 3 tracks all-day steps, and Active Minutes with the ability for parents to set friendly on-wrist reminders for kids to move if they've been sitting still for too long.

The activity tracker can last up to 8 days on a single charge and takes about two hours to fully charge. It is compatible with Apple iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher versions via the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order for USD 79.95 in two color options - Black/Sport Red and Cosmic Blue/Astro Green. As far as global availability is concerned, the activity tracker will be available worldwide starting March 15.

Now, let's have quick look at how the Fitbit Ace 3 is different from its predecessor - the Fitbit Ace 2.

Specs and features

Fitbit Ace 3

Fitbit Ace 2
Dimension 1.47" x .66" (lxb) 1.45" x .63" (lxb)
Size fits wrists 4.8" - 6.8" in circumference 4.6" - 6.6"
Display pAMOLED Touchscreen Grayscale OLED Touchscreen
Water-resistance 50 meters 50 meters
Health and fitness Sleep tracking; reminders to move; bedtime reminders; all-day activity tracking Sleep tracking; reminders to move; bedtime reminders; 60-minutes activity tracking
Others call alert; alarms; timer & stopwatch call alert; alarms; timer & stopwatch
Battery life up to 8 days up to 5 days
Wireless connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.0
Compatibility Apple iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher Apple iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher
Price USD 79.95 USD70
Colors Black/Sport Red; Cosmic Blue/Astro Green Night Sky/Neon Yellow; Watermelon/Teal; Grape

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.The pr...

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second (Amendment) Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Amendment Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi....

Umpire's Call is needed as technology isn't 100 per cent accurate, says Nitin Menon

By Vishesh Roy It was in June last year that Nitin Menon was inducted in ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires, and in eight months time, the Indian official has managed to capture the imagination of cricket pundits with the discipline he showed in t...

Sports News Roundup: Rockies' power too much for Diamondbacks; Surging Jets hand Leafs third straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke Wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021