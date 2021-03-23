Left Menu

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

New options to customize notification frequency in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail are gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:36 IST
Google has added the ability for users to customize their notification frequency in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail. Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for users to customize their notification frequency in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail. The new options give users more control over the amount of notifications they will receive based on their level of engagement or involvement in specific conversations.

"We hope that by giving the ability you adjust your notifications as needed, you can stay on top of need-to-know conversations without being overwhelmed by notifications," Google said on Monday.

The update will affect push notifications on desktop and mobile, as well as notification badges on both the Chat and Gmail apps. Now, Chat users can set their notification preference to either 'Notify always' or 'Notify less' or 'Notifications off'.

  • Notify always: Get push notifications and a notification dot for all new messages
  • Notify less: Get push notifications and a notification dot for direct mentions, @all mentions, and followed threads. Additionally, there is an option to get notified about new threads in threaded rooms
  • Notifications off: You won't get any push notifications, but @mentions and @all continue to get a notification dot

