Developers of 'Halo Infinite' destroyed piano to record game sounds
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:35 IST
American video game developing studio 343 Industries recently while detailing many aspects of the upcoming 'Halo Infinite' game's audio production, in a new blog revealed that they actually smashed a piano into pieces to record sound effects. According to The Verge, the audio team didn't just use the piano as a target for various blunt instruments, instead before smashing it, they placed a subwoofer on the piano to use it as a resonator.
The developers said that after the piano was destroyed, they put dry ice on numerous pieces of the piano's remains, "which yielded a large offering of singing, bellowing, screeching and everything in between." The resultant sounds were spine-chilling. In addition to detailing the destruction of the piano, the blog further went in-depth about things like how some gunshot effects differ between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite, the acoustic system that simulates how sound travels through the game's environments, and how sound design differs between single-player and multiplayer.
As per The Verge, 343 also revealed that Halo Infinite will support the Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X virtual surround sound technologies, which will allow users to hear spatial audio even when wearing stereo headphones. (ANI)
