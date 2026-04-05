DMK's 'Superstar' Manifesto: The Promise That Stands Tall

In a bold declaration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin referred to his party's election manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 polls, asserting its unmatched credibility among the public.

Addressing a large rally, Stalin highlighted schemes such as 'Illatharasi', promising relief for homemakers and doubling monthly assistance under the 'Maghalir Urimai Thogai'. He framed the polls as a clash between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and the 'Delhi Team', directing sharp criticism at AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Stalin pledged to uphold the Dravidian Model of governance and called for support in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the DMK's successful welfare programs and growth-blocking accusations against the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)