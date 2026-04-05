DMK's 'Superstar' Manifesto: The Promise That Stands Tall
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin labeled the DMK's election manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 polls, highlighting its broad appeal and credibility. He attacked the opposition, named prominent schemes like 'Illatharasi', and advocated for the continuation of the Dravidian Model, ahead of the April assembly elections.
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In a bold declaration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin referred to his party's election manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 polls, asserting its unmatched credibility among the public.
Addressing a large rally, Stalin highlighted schemes such as 'Illatharasi', promising relief for homemakers and doubling monthly assistance under the 'Maghalir Urimai Thogai'. He framed the polls as a clash between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and the 'Delhi Team', directing sharp criticism at AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Stalin pledged to uphold the Dravidian Model of governance and called for support in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the DMK's successful welfare programs and growth-blocking accusations against the BJP-led NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)