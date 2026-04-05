Congress Slams Modi's Proposal to Increase Lok Sabha Seats as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats, arguing it favors larger states and distracts from more pressing issues. Congress claims the move misleads the public and could harm smaller states' political influence, while the government maintains its focus on women's reservation.
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The Congress party launched a vehement attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his proposal to increase Lok Sabha seat numbers, labeling it a 'Weapon of Mass Distraction' that disproportionately benefits larger states.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the prime minister of misleading the nation, arguing that the proposal would widen the political gap between larger states like Uttar Pradesh and smaller ones like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
At the heart of the debate is the government's initiative to implement a 33 percent reservation for women in legislative assemblies, which requires increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats. The Congress, however, warns of potential imbalances in political power if the plan proceeds without thorough discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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