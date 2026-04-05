Riyan Parag's Bold Leadership Shines in Thrilling Win for Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag’s strategic decisions during Rajasthan Royals' match against Gujarat Titans have been lauded for enhancing his leadership confidence. By assigning crucial death overs to Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande, Parag's tactical acumen helped the team clinch a six-run victory. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan excelled in Shubman Gill's absence for Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Riyan Parag, Rajasthan's newly appointed captain, showcased his leadership prowess with bold tactical choices.
As the match drew to a nail-biting conclusion, Parag trusted Jofra Archer with the 19th over, a decision traditionally reserved for more seasoned bowlers.
Archer's precision and pace set the stage for Tushar Deshpande, who defended 10 runs in the final over, sealing a six-run victory. Parag's confident calls echoed profound leadership growth, while Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan emerged as a lone warrior in the absence of Shubman Gill.
(With inputs from agencies.)