Riyan Parag's Bold Leadership Shines in Thrilling Win for Rajasthan Royals

In an electrifying match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Riyan Parag, Rajasthan's newly appointed captain, showcased his leadership prowess with bold tactical choices.

As the match drew to a nail-biting conclusion, Parag trusted Jofra Archer with the 19th over, a decision traditionally reserved for more seasoned bowlers.

Archer's precision and pace set the stage for Tushar Deshpande, who defended 10 runs in the final over, sealing a six-run victory. Parag's confident calls echoed profound leadership growth, while Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan emerged as a lone warrior in the absence of Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)