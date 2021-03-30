Fortnite's new update on Nintendo Switch will make it look and run better

Online multiplayer video game Fortnite's version for Nintendo Switch will now be getting a patch that will boost its performance in portable and docked modes. According to The Verge, Epics games, the developers of 'Fortnite' said that the game will run with a more consistent frame rate across the board "with fewer hitches," though it is still not 60 frames per second.

While the game will still use dynamic resolution to make visual adjustments on the fly to keep things running as smoothly as possible, the target resolutions in handheld and docked modes will get upgrades, too, seeing a 38 percent boost. In handheld mode, the game will go from 1000 x 560 up to 1170 x 660, which is closer to the Switch display's 720p resolution. In docked mode, it will go up to 1560 x 880 instead of topping out at 1390 x 780. That is a little closer to native 1080p docked resolution.

This means that the game will look less blurry, which is a common problem that many third-party ports encounter. The team provided a quick visual sample comparing pre-patch and post-patch sharpness to let you see what it might look like in-game. It is definitely a noticeable improvement, even if it is minor. The team lastly said that the game will free up 140MB of storage on your console, marking a small reduction in Fortnite's file size.

As per The Verge, companies seem to be prioritising these kinds of updates these days, and it is great for people who are still installing games to the Switch's internal storage, despite microSD cards being extremely affordable. (ANI)

