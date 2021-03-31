Left Menu

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Built by Google's in-house incubator, the Stack app is currently available for Android users in the U.S. only. It is freely available on the Google Play Store with no ads or in-app purchases.

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer
Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new experimental app for Android called "Stack" that makes it easy to scan and organize your documents. Image Credit: Google Play Store

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new experimental app for Android called "Stack" that makes it easy to scan and organize your documents.

Built by Google's in-house incubator, the Stack app is currently available for Android users in the U.S. only. It is freely available on the Google Play Store with no ads or in-app purchases.

Google said that the company worked with DocAI (Document AI) to develop the new application for organizing documents. DocAI uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate and validate documents to streamline compliance workflows, reduce guesswork, and keep data accurate and compliant.

"We worked with DocAI, a team in Google Cloud whose artificial intelligence has helped companies analyze billions of documents. We found that by applying DocAI's enterprise technology to personal documents, we could help people get organized," Christopher Pedregal, Team Lead, Stack, wrote in a blog post.

Using the Stack app, users can:

  • Scan documents - Take a photo of your bills, receipts, and Stack will scan it, automatically name and organizes your documents into useful categories for you to store them in.
  • Easily find and access docs - Stack finds important details in your documents such as due date or total amount due and makes them easier to access. Apart from the title, you can also search through the full text of your documents to quickly find what you need.
  • Private and secure: Stack uses Google's world-class security and sign-in technology - fingerprint or face lock - to protect your data.
  • Automatic Back-Up: Stack can automatically back up all your documents to Google Drive so that you can easily access them when needed.

"We know how stressful staying on top of your paperwork can be. So far, Stack has made us feel more organized and prepared for whatever life throws at us. We're excited about its potential to help you, too," Google said.

