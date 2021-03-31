Left Menu

New Price Comparison Expert TripIndicator Champions Budget-Friendly Family Fun in 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:50 IST
New Price Comparison Expert TripIndicator Champions Budget-Friendly Family Fun in 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India With Easter and the summer holidays just around the corner, it looks like this years’ festivities are likely to be a little different. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused many people to rethink their plans, pursuing cultural activities, sightseeing tours, day trips, and adventures outdoors in 2021.

Many favourite tourist venues have adopted special precautions to help limit the spread of Covid-19, but the challenge is therefore not safety but finding the right family day out at the right price. TripIndicator is a new price comparison site ideal for tourists, day-trippers and families who want to have fun and stay safe.

Tripindicator.com can help customers save time by ensuring they find their dream getaway activities with just a few clicks. With locations in Europe, the USA, Asia and Middle East, users can choose everything from city boat tours to exciting off-road tours and winery day trips, as well as action-packed safaris.

Some of the major benefits for day-trippers with new price comparison website Tripindicator.com include: • As the first ever dedicated price comparison website for days out activities, the platform works alongside some of the leading companies globally - including Viator, Tiqets, GetYourGuide, Klook and Civitatis.

• Global focus – instead of focusing on just one country or region, TripIndicator also has a truly global focus, with activities around the world to enjoy.

TripIndicator features more than 20 categories to make finding the ideal family day out activities and experiences easier than ever before.

• Unique – TripIndicator focuses on activities and adventures rather than hotels and resorts. This makes the platform ideally placed to help customers who want to plan the trip of a lifetime! In addition to supporting global travellers, TripIndicator also provides a much-needed boost to the ailing tourist industry, as it grapples with the realities of a post-Covid world. Featured adventures include line-skilling jaunts to key tourist spots including golden triangle packages in India, alongside new and exciting attractions in key global locations such as Goa, New Delhi and Mumbai. TripIndicator also unlocks fantastic theatre shows, private museum tours, water sports adventures and open-top bus tours around the world. The site even provides access to walking tour maps of many of the most popular holiday destinations, as well as tourist attraction maps which help make discovering a new city or explore hidden gems of city.

TripIndicator is the brainchild of founder Reddy Yattapu of the London-based Smooth Move Consultancy.

“There are lots of websites designed for flights, hotels and car rentals,” says Reddy. “But there isn’t one which enables families and tourists to find price comparisons on thousands of sightseeing and tourist-attractions, day trips and activities.” “TripIndicator has brought all of this together by comparing the leading travel activity provider websites and will be adding more as time goes by. The platform is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison sites.” Find out more about the company and its many opportunities for adventure at the official website https://www.tripindicator.com.

Social media channels • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TripIndicator.comOfficial/ • Twitter: https://twitter.com/tripindicator • Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/tripindicatorofficial/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trip.indicator/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: https://www.tripindicator.com/assets/images/aboutus/booking.png PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R-Day violence: Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by the January 26 violence accused Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu after the jurisdictional issue arose. Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence n...

Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

Heavy gunfire was heard near Nigers presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said. Heavy gunfire started around 3 a.m. local time 0200 GMT and lasted...

Carmel Sepuloni announces details of Cultural Sector Innovation Fund

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni today announced the details of the first round of the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund, which includes a new approach to supporting bold ideas. The Innovation Fund will be delivered thr...

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021