Dimensity 1100-powered Vivo X60T arriving soon as newest member of X60 series

The Vivo X60 series, which already has three models, is gearing up to welcome a new member i.e. the Vivo X60T, according to a listing on China Telecom (via GSMArena).

The upcoming Vivo X60T - carrying model number V2085A - will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset as opposed to other series members which are powered by either Exynos or Snapdragon chipsets. The processor is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The device is said to come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376-pixels resolution and a centred punch-hole that houses a 32MP selfie snapper. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back. It comprises a 48-megapixel main shooter which is assisted by a pair of 13-megapixel sensors- likely to be an ultra-wide-angle lens and portrait lens. Lastly, the device is said to be backed by a 4,220mAh battery and runs on Android 11 with OriginOS on top.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the Vivo X60T will likely be priced at CNY 3,698 (Approx. Rs 41,200). The phone will debut in China but it's still uncertain whether it will launch outside the home market.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch and availability of the Vivo X60T in China.

For those unaware, the Vivo X60 series currently includes the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset and the Vivo X60 Pro+ powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.