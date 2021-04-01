Left Menu

Instagram launches TikTok Duet style feature called Reels Remix

Photo-sharing application Instagram has launched another feature inspired by TikTok. Instagram Reels already mimics TikTok in several ways, and now, it's getting one more feature from the popular video app

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:37 IST
Instagram launches TikTok Duet style feature called Reels Remix
Remix Reels feature (Image source: Instagram's Twitter account). Image Credit: ANI

Photo-sharing application Instagram has launched another feature inspired by TikTok. Instagram Reels already mimics TikTok in several ways, and now, it's getting one more feature from the popular video app: duets. As per The Verge, Instagram has now launched a video feature called Reels Remix. The feature is similar in nature to the popular TikTok feature called Duet.

This new feature would let users upload a video next to another user's video. The feature was introduced by TikTok and is quite famous among creators who share dance and music videos. To remix a reel, tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel." From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage.

There is also a volume control option available in the new feature. You can also control the volume for the original audio or your recorded audio, and add a voiceover, along with other editing functions. Only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically, but if you already have a reel that you want people to be able to remix, you can manually turn that on by tapping that three-dot menu on your own video and selecting "Enable Remixing." If you want to turn off remixing on all your reels, you can do so via your broader profile settings.

Instagram launched Reels in India in July 2020. The Facebook-owned application came up with a short video feature after TikTok, which was hugely popular in India, was banned by the government. The photo-sharing platform introduced Reels with a similar format but did not launch a standalone app for it. The feature is available within the app. Instagram has added a Reels button to the home screen and even ensured the videos made the cut for its global Lite app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

