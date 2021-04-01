Left Menu

DRDO develops light weight bullet-proof jacket

The Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has developed Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) weighing nine kg, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said (DRDO) on Thursday.

The Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and met relevant BIS standards, it said in a statement.

According to the DRDO, the importance of this vital development lies in the fact that each gram of BPJ weight reduction is crucial in enhancing soldier comfort while ensuring survivability.

This technology reduces the weight of the medium-sized BPJ from 10.4 kg to nine kg.

Very specific materials and processing technologies have been developed in the laboratories for this purpose.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists and the industry for developing the lightweight BPJ to make the soldiers more comfortable.

The DRDO Chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DMSRDE team for the development.

