DRDO develops lightweight Bullet Proof Jacket weighing 9.0 kg

The Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh and met relevant BIS standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO scientists and Industry for developing the lightweight BPJ to make the soldiers more comfortable.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has developed a lightweight Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) weighing 9.0 kilogrammes, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army.

The Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh and met relevant BIS standards. The importance of this vital development lies in the fact that each gram of BPJ weight reduction is crucial in enhancing soldier comfort while ensuring survivability. This technology reduces the weight of the medium-sized BPJ from 10.4 to 9.0 kilogrammes. Very specific materials and processing technologies have been developed in the laboratories for the purpose.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO scientists and Industry for developing the lightweight BPJ to make the soldiers more comfortable. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DMSRDE team for the development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

