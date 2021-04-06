Left Menu

J-K LG inaugurates online portal for infrastructure monitoring, management

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:37 IST
J-K LG inaugurates online portal for infrastructure monitoring, management

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal to facilitate e-management and monitoring of infrastructure, an official spokesperson said.

The LG also launched two mobile applications that will allow residents to register and track their grievances and enable effective supervision of development projects through data updated by field staff, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works- Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (JKPW-OMMAS), and the two apps -- 'Hamari Sadak' and 'Tameer Taraqqi' -- of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department have been developed through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the J&K e-governance agency and the IT department, the spokesperson said.

The portal would facilitate complete online management and monitoring of infrastructure with various functionalities including geo-tracking and dynamic update, he said.

He added that it would also enable complete automation of human resource activities viz online employee details, seniority list, addition of new employees, besides updating of employee information.

Congratulating the Public Works (R&B) department for developing the online portal and mobile apps, Sinha said this would enhance transparency in the overall functioning of the department and make 'Jan Bhagidhari' (public participation) an integral part of the project execution process through seamless flow of information in the public domain.

''Complete automation of human resource activities, management and monitoring of infrastructure, project proposal and estimation, project execution and quality control is being done to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the PW(R&B) department,'' he said.

Sinha said the new online initiatives are also aimed at making the grievance management system more robust and responsive by covering important features like online registration of new grievances, tracking of grievances, online monitoring and real-time grievance report.

''Now, people can register and track their grievances regarding Public Works (Roads & Buildings) department through 'Hamari Sadak' app, while 'Tameer Taraqqi' app will ensure effective project supervision through dynamic updation of project status by the field staff,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual consultation held on DDA's green development area policy

An online consultative discussion on the Delhi Development Authoritys DDA green development area policy was held on Tuesday, organisers said.During the event, a set of panellists brainstormed ideas on providing a comprehensive framework def...

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.The explosion on Tuesday took place near a Sishu Siksha Kendra at Raipur village...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021