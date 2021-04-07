Left Menu

YouTube releases Violative View Rate in Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

VVR estimates the proportional view count of content that violates YouTube's Community Guidelines. While other metrics like the turnaround time don't fully capture the actual impact of violative content on the viewer, VVR will help YouTube understand how harmful content impacts viewers, and identify where it needs to make improvements to protect viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:00 IST
YouTube releases Violative View Rate in Community Guidelines Enforcement Report
YouTube says with increased investment in people and technology, the VVR fall has been falling. The most recent VVR is at 0.16-0.18% which means that out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, 16-18 views come from violative content, down by over 70% when compared to the same quarter of 2017. Image Credit: ANI

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has released a new data point - Violative View Rate - in its report that will provide even more transparency around the effectiveness of its systems in catching violative content and protecting people from such harmful content.

VVR estimates the proportional view count of content that violates YouTube's Community Guidelines. While other metrics like the turnaround time don't fully capture the actual impact of violative content on the viewer, VVR will help YouTube understand how harmful content impacts viewers, and identify where it needs to make improvements to protect viewers.

"Put simply, the Violative View Rate (VVR) helps us determine what percentage of views on YouTube comes from content that violates our policies. Our teams started tracking this back in 2017, and across the company, it's the primary metric used to measure our responsibility work," YouTube wrote in a blog post.

YouTube says it will update the VVR quarterly in its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report that documents the progress made over the years. To calculate VVR:

  • YouTube takes a sample of videos on the platform and sends it to its content reviewers
  • content reviewers assess the sampled videos to determine whether or not they violate YouTube Community Guidelines
  • YouTube data scientists use the results from reviewers to estimate VVR

YouTube says with increased investment in people and technology, the VVR fall has been falling. The most recent VVR is at 0.16-0.18% which means that out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, 16-18 views come from violative content, down by over 70% when compared to the same quarter of 2017.

"Our ongoing goal is for the YouTube community to thrive as we continue to live up to our responsibility. The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report documents the clear progress made since 2017, but we also recognize our work isn't done. It's critical that our teams continually review and update our policies, work with experts, and remain transparent about the improvements in our enforcement work," YouTube added in the post.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021