YouTube releases Violative View Rate in Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has released a new data point - Violative View Rate - in its report that will provide even more transparency around the effectiveness of its systems in catching violative content and protecting people from such harmful content.

VVR estimates the proportional view count of content that violates YouTube's Community Guidelines. While other metrics like the turnaround time don't fully capture the actual impact of violative content on the viewer, VVR will help YouTube understand how harmful content impacts viewers, and identify where it needs to make improvements to protect viewers.

"Put simply, the Violative View Rate (VVR) helps us determine what percentage of views on YouTube comes from content that violates our policies. Our teams started tracking this back in 2017, and across the company, it's the primary metric used to measure our responsibility work," YouTube wrote in a blog post.

YouTube says it will update the VVR quarterly in its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report that documents the progress made over the years. To calculate VVR:

YouTube takes a sample of videos on the platform and sends it to its content reviewers

content reviewers assess the sampled videos to determine whether or not they violate YouTube Community Guidelines

YouTube data scientists use the results from reviewers to estimate VVR

YouTube says with increased investment in people and technology, the VVR fall has been falling. The most recent VVR is at 0.16-0.18% which means that out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, 16-18 views come from violative content, down by over 70% when compared to the same quarter of 2017.

"Our ongoing goal is for the YouTube community to thrive as we continue to live up to our responsibility. The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report documents the clear progress made since 2017, but we also recognize our work isn't done. It's critical that our teams continually review and update our policies, work with experts, and remain transparent about the improvements in our enforcement work," YouTube added in the post.