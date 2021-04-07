Left Menu

NFL-Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 18:56 IST
Nike Inc has suspended endorsement of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson after civil lawsuits accusing the NFL quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct arose earlier this month, the sportswear giant said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

