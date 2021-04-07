Left Menu

White House says it is hopeful its "skinny" budget will be out this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:08 IST
The White House is hopeful it will release a light version of its budget - dubbed a "skinny" budget - this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The budget is expected to lay out discretionary funding for 2022 with a full budget proposal set to be announced later this spring.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

