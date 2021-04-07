White House to release budget outline on Friday -spokesman

White House to release budget outline on Friday -spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:43 IST
The White House will release a light version of its budget - dubbed a "skinny" budget - on Friday, according to a spokesman for the administration's budget office.
The budget is expected to lay out discretionary funding for 2022 with a full budget proposal set to be announced later this spring.
