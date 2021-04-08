Facebook Portal TV adds support for Zoom and GoToMeeting

Amidst the shift towards remote work, Facebook has added two new video conferencing tools - Zoom and GoToMeeting - to Portal TV to help users connect with their colleagues and family on a large screen.

Last year, Facebook added support for BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex, and Zoom on Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal+ devices. Back then, the company revealed plans to extend the tools to PortalTV.

Zoom on Portal TV includes joining breakout rooms, calendar integration, screen sharing to improve remote collaboration and virtual backgrounds to improve the overall meeting experience.

"While Zoom on Portal TV is great for your work calls, it's also a great way to connect with friends and family when the work day is over," Facebook said.

Portal's Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, and widens to include everyone, increasing productivity during meetings and throughout your day. With Smart Sound, PortalTV enhances the users' voice and minimizes background noise so that they come through loud and clear on work calls.

"The world is changing, and the shift toward remote work appears to be here to stay. In a recent survey conducted by PwC, 55% of employees would prefer to work from home at least three days per week after COVID. As we enter a new hybrid era of remote and office-based co-workers, Portal helps you feel more connected, whether you're meeting one-on-one or connecting with a larger team," Facebook wrote in a blog post.