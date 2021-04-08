Left Menu

Temporary spectrum changing lives of Matatiele community

Sister Mofokeng of the Matatiele Community Clinic is among those who have seen an improvement in her internet connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:59 IST
Temporary spectrum changing lives of Matatiele community
“I must say I didn’t know that the improvement was because of the temporary release of the spectrum,” says Mofokeng. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The release of the temporary spectrum is changing the lives of the community of Matatiele, which straddles the border between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Sister Mofokeng of the Matatiele Community Clinic is among those who have seen an improvement in her internet connectivity.

"I've seen an improvement in internet connectivity around here. The faster speed of connectivity enables us to transfer patient files, carry out statistical reporting and conduct medical analysis. We are now able to do all of this quickly and more effectively," she said.

In March last year Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams gazetted directions that enabled the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to make additional radio frequency spectrum available to operators.

At the time, this was to ensure that mobile network operators would be able to cope with increasingly higher rates of internet connectivity as a record number of employees started working from home as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I must say I didn't know that the improvement was because of the temporary release of the spectrum," says Mofokeng.

For community health centres, faster internet connectivity means better prospects for providing quality healthcare services to a greater number of patients.

Matatiele, Kokstad and Mount Fletcher are some of the areas where mobile network operators have deployed temporary spectrum to overcome historical capacity constraints.

"Improving access to information is at the heart of our deliverables as a department. The reality that we are dealing with and that we are trying to provide solutions for is growing inequality when it comes to accessing information.

"We all know that access to information can play a transformative role in people's lives. We must remember that universal access to information is a fundamental human right," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

For entrepreneur Johan Kruger, the owner of a filling station in the busy main road in Matatiele, the additional spectrum has resulted in a visible change in the operations of his business.

Previously operating his point of sale device he says, was a nightmare, due to poor connectivity.

"Transactions would be routinely declined, and this was a source of endless frustration to us and customers," said Kruger.

He notes that there has been a visible improvement in transaction speeds.

It's not only data traffic that has seen an improvement as a result of the release of the temporary spectrum, but the quality of voice calls has also gotten better.

Mme Mokoena an elderly granny living with her grandchildren is an active user of voice calls to communicate with her daughters who work in Gauteng.

"The network between and Mount Fletcher and Matatiele used to be a big challenge. But now there is an improvement," she said.

Meanwhile, as part of COVID-19 interventions, Ndabeni-Abrahams is working with her counterparts in the Departments of Basic and Higher Education in a partnership that includes mobile network operators and internet service providers, to make data available for learning purposes.

These companies have approved hundreds of local websites to be zero-rated for educational purposes.

Zero-rated websites include, among others, those of TVET colleges and universities, as well as sites that provide information that can help South Africans mitigate the risks that come with the Coronavirus.

In addition to more than the 1000 websites which are already zero-rated, there are additional sites that are pending approval, thanks to the intervention of the Minister.

Zero-rating of telecommunications and data services for specified public services like health and education are important interventions to empower communities and the youth.

Back at the Community Health Centre Aphiwe Mtongana, an unemployed youth walks in to access free Wi-Fi.

"I come here often to access the internet to apply for jobs. The experience is different now. Previously it would take forever to access just one website, sometimes I would even give up. But it's a lot faster now. I'm hopeful that eventually one of my applications will land me a job," said Mtongana.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lyon scrape shootout Cup win over third-tier Red Star

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais were given an almighty scare in their French Cup round of 16 tie on Thursday by third-tier Red Star FC, who recovered from two goals down to force a draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before succumbing 5-4 on penalt...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

Northern Irelands power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.H...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021