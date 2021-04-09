Left Menu

TCS to help Ericsson digitally transform its R&D environment, accelerate development

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:15 IST
Tata Consultancy Services announced on Friday that it has joined forces with Ericsson to help the latter build and operate its cloud-based R&D digital workplace.

Ericsson, a technology leader in 5G and a leading provider of information and communication technology,has been at the forefront of innovation and continues to evolve next- generation network architectures to stay ahead of the curve, a TCS statement said.

It chose TCS as its partner for its R&D environment transformation initiative that will enable anytime-anywhere secured access and automated availability of the development environment for Ericssons global R&D teams.

''TCS will leverage its strong contextual knowledge of Ericssons R&D and IT environments coupled with expertise in automation and cloud technologies to support globally distributed teams with on-demand, zero-touch and remote provisioning'', the statement said.

Further, TCS is launching a state-of-the-art 24 x 7 command centre at Hyderabad.

This centre, powered by the TCS Business 4.0 thought leadership framework andits 'Machine First Delivery Model'- based automation, will help accelerate Ericssons R&D and product development environment, the statement said.

