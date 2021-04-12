Far-left candidate Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race -Ipsos exit poll

Far-left candidate Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race -Ipsos exit pollReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 05:55 IST
Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with 16.1% of the vote, followed by conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto, tied in second place with 11.9%, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night. In fourth place is social conservative Yonhy Lescano, with 11% of the vote, followed by ultra-conservative Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 10.5% and leftist Veronika Mendoza with 8.8%, according to the exit poll.
The top two candidates will advance to a second round in June. The poll of 30,000 voters leaving polling stations in 150 provinces in Peru had a 3% margin of error.
