Seven ways to get viral on Instagram

Let's get to know everything about how you can go viral on Instagram! To gain success on the platform, you need to reach thousands of people. Though the Instagram algorithm is a hard nut to crack, there are 7 ways to go viral on Instagram. These will certainly help you in getting exposure.

Do you want to know how to go viral on Instagram? There are a lot of factors that determine the viral cycle on Instagram. A major one is when you get featured on the Instagram "Explore Page". The page is a representation of Instagram's perception of your interests. Here we present you with some strategies to be popular on Instagram.

Look for viral content and reproduce it

This is the first among the 7 ways to go viral on Instagram. You should research what users love to view and engage in. For this, you need to scroll through the posts and find out what specifically makes them appealing. Thereon, you can go about emulating the particular content.

Once you successfully brainstorm content ideas, keep on posting more and more content in a similar style. Additionally, you can research some platforms such as Buzzfeed, Facebook, Pinterest, and so on. All you need to do is get a feeling of what is trending on Instagram. Thus, you are already half-done!

Develop a strikingly aesthetic post

Since creativity and unique aesthetics go together, you need to choose an extraordinary theme for your posts. A striking image can send your post to the section of top posts. It helps in enhancing post engagement. It is quite a popular idea to gain reach and go viral on the platform. A great Instagram aesthetic comprises a consistent theme throughout. To do this, you can use a photo backdrop. What works best is the usage of the same filters.

Boost posts engagement

A successful post requires several people to engage in the first hour of your post going live. If you are keen on how to increase chances to go viral on Instagram, you need to know the best timing to post. The more likes and comments you receive, the wider distribution of post(s) on the platform.

One of the strategies to go viral is to engage with others' posts 10-15 minutes before you post your new content. Keep on doing this even after your post goes live. You can create a new story exhibiting a sneak peek of the new content you have posted on your wall. Often, people also resort to 3rd party services for determining when the audience is online.

Run Contests and Giveaways

It can be considered as the best way to go viral on Instagram. Contests and giveaways are extremely fun to do and help to build trust in your brand as well. It will certainly boost engagement. Thus, you will be able to gain more popularity on Instagram than your competitors. You can even buy instagram followers for your account to get maximum engagement.

To provide a product for the giveaways, you can partner with any brand of your choice. Then, choose a suitable time frame for the contest or giveaway. After you generate hype and people start participating actively, choose a winner and share it on the social media accounts. It is a popular form of Instagram marketing.

Give Shoutouts

One of the major 7 ways to go viral on Instagram, shoutouts are extremely crucial. These things work wonders to boost specific posts or your account as a whole. It is not only great for your account authority but also increases its virality.

Are you on the lookout for ways to go viral on Instagram? What can be better than giving shoutouts? You can create a potential relationship with a big account on the platform. It would certainly be great if they give you a shout-out. However, it is not recommended to go for paid shoutouts.

Hashtag the top pages on Instagram

The Hashtag Top Pages is similar to the Explore Page on Instagram. You can find the hashtag pages not in a chronological sequence but in order of their performance. It is extremely popular among the 7 ways to go viral on Instagram. Do you know why? Yes, it does boost engagement on your individual posts.

Instagram allows you to use a maximum of 30 hashtags on every post. Therefore, you have the potential to reach up to Hashtag Top Pages. However, to gain virality you should use a mixture of hashtags on the post(s). Instagram makes the top posts visible when you search for a particular hashtag on the platform. So, be wise enough to choose trendy hashtags!

Call to Action (CTA) strategy

Do you know how to generate traffic to your page? This post can help you to get more instagram followers for your account. It is important that you include CTAs in every story and posts you publish on your page. In the process, a large section of the audience will double-tap your posts. Isn't it interesting?

You can use these tips and strategies to go popular on Instagram. So, go about creating your own recipe for viral content!

