Left Menu

On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space power

The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos and members of the Communist Party laid flowers on Gagarin's grave at the foot of the Kremlin wall on Monday. Other commemorative events were more light-hearted, including a neighbourhood clean-up in the Siberian city of Irkutsk where volunteers dressed up as characters from Star Wars.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:59 IST
On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space power
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight on Monday with a pledge that Moscow would remain a key space and nuclear power. Gagarin became the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961, in one of the Soviet Union's most important Cold War victories and a pivotal moment in its space race with the United States.

The Soviet Union's achievements in space continue to be a source of national pride and a patriotic rallying cry at a time when Moscow's relations with Washington are at a post-Cold War low. To mark the anniversary, Putin laid flowers on a monument to Gagarin near his landing site close to the city of Engels, some 860 km (535 miles) southeast of Moscow.

"This is without a doubt a great event that changed the world. We will always be proud that it was our country that paved the road to outer space," Putin told senior officials. "In the 21st century, Russia must properly maintain its status as one of the leading nuclear and space powers, because the space sector is directly linked to defence."

Gagarin's 108-minute orbit around the Earth propelled him to international fame and earned him the status of national hero in the Soviet Union, which erected statues and painted murals in his honour across its vast territory. The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos and members of the Communist Party laid flowers on Gagarin's grave at the foot of the Kremlin wall on Monday.

Other commemorative events were more light-hearted, including a neighbourhood clean-up in the Siberian city of Irkutsk where volunteers dressed up as characters from Star Wars. Celebrations also took place in space.

"Our scientists and engineers demonstrated the unquestionable superiority of our homeland's technology, and made us the (world's) first space power," cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky said in a video address from the International Space Station (ISS), flanked by three other Russian cosmonauts. Roscosmos has suffered a series of technical mishaps and corruption scandals in recent years, including during the construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's far east where contractors were accused of embezzling state funds.

In 2019, Putin complained to government officials about corruption at the facility, and investigators said they were looking into allegations of fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Boy dies after being attacked by cow

A 15-year-old boy died after a stray cow hit him with its horns while he was returning from a park in northwest Delhis Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rudhir and the incident took place on Sunda...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...

Kerala CM seeks 50 lakh additional doses of COVID vaccine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sought an additional 50 lakh doses of COVID vaccine from the Centre, saying that the state had sufficient stocks only for the next three days.He put forward this request in a letter to Union ...

Central Bank of India launches deposit scheme to boost COVID-19 vax drive

In order to encourage people to get COVID-19 jabs, state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021