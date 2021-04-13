Google Meet saver mode helps reduce data usage, conserve battery

Google has added several new features to its video conferencing app - Meet - this month. These include saver mode, Q&A, polls, safety controls for Education users and the ability to end meeting for all participants from iOS.

Starting with the new save mode, it helps reduce data usage and conserve battery power by limiting CPU performance while using Google Meet. You can turn on the feature before a Meet video call by heading over to Menu (three-dot) > Settings > Limit data usage.

Further, Google Meet for Android users can now use the Q&A feature to ask questions in the meeting. Except for Google Workspace for Education users, the Q&A feature turns on automatically for all users during the meeting. The questions appear until they are deleted or hidden from a desktop or laptop device.

To ask a question in a meeting, tap the screen > Menu > Activities > Q&A > Ask a question > Enter the question and then tap Post. While Moderators have the ability to delete anyone's question, participants can only delete their own question. Additionally, moderators can filter and upvote a question as well.

The third feature added to Google Meet is the ability for meeting participants to respond to polls on their Android devices. Participants get a notification when the moderator starts a poll and they can submit their response before the poll/meeting ends.

Polls in Google Meet are available to G Suite Business, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise plus users. Additionally, teachers and students with a Google Workspace for Education Plus license can also access the feature.

Furthermore, new Android safety controls have been introduced for Education users. These include the ability to:

Control access to a meeting

Prevent students from sending chat messages

Prevent students from presenting

Lastly, Google Meet for iOS now allows moderators in education meetings to end the meeting for everyone on a video call, eliminating the need to remove participants manually.