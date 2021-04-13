Left Menu

Role of research organisations like C-DAC significant for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Dhotre

This shall give large impetus towards development of components in advance technology areas within the country by MSMEs. The minister said the role of research organisations like C-DAC is significant for realisation of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:22 IST
Role of research organisations like C-DAC significant for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Dhotre

The role of research organisations like C-DAC is crucial for realisation of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said on Tuesday. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the 34th Foundation Day of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) -- the premier research and development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Dhotre lauded C-DAC's contribution under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) enabling manufacturing of systems and components for high performance computing in India, according to a statement. This shall give large impetus towards development of components in advance technology areas within the country by MSMEs. The minister said the role of research organisations like C-DAC is significant for realisation of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. He further said C-DAC on one hand is deeply engaged in core research in high performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain, augmented /virtual reality, cyber security, Indian language computing etc, while on the other hand, it has successfully transformed the lab outcome to benefit the grassroots, creating societal impact. ''While concluding his address the Minister remarked that on its 34th Foundation Day celebrations, C-DAC should now aim for achieving ever higher goals and by making a mark as globally renowned research lab. This would need a collaborative and synergetic approach with academia, R&D, startups and industry,'' the release said. On the occasion, new innovative technologies -- Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSoC) as a service and C-DAC's indigenous high-performance computing software solutions -- Parallel Development Environment (ParaDE) and Automatic Parallelizing Compiler (CAPC) were launched.

The CSoC would offer end-to-end security solution, including managed security services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Look for viability of complete lockdown in worst affected districts of UP:HC  

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where COVID-19 has spread at alarming rate in the last two or three weeks saying if the situation is n...

Odisha govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 preparations to hospitals

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the health and family welfare department of the state government on Tuesday had asked all districts administrations to activate all government and private COVID-19 hospitals and medical faci...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reports

The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Tuesday it was reviewing cases of rare blood clots in women who had taken Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. federal health authorities recommended pausing the use of the shot. In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021