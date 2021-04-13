Role of research organisations like C-DAC significant for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Dhotre

The role of research organisations like C-DAC is crucial for realisation of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said on Tuesday. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the 34th Foundation Day of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) -- the premier research and development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Dhotre lauded C-DAC's contribution under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) enabling manufacturing of systems and components for high performance computing in India, according to a statement. This shall give large impetus towards development of components in advance technology areas within the country by MSMEs. The minister said the role of research organisations like C-DAC is significant for realisation of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. He further said C-DAC on one hand is deeply engaged in core research in high performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain, augmented /virtual reality, cyber security, Indian language computing etc, while on the other hand, it has successfully transformed the lab outcome to benefit the grassroots, creating societal impact. ''While concluding his address the Minister remarked that on its 34th Foundation Day celebrations, C-DAC should now aim for achieving ever higher goals and by making a mark as globally renowned research lab. This would need a collaborative and synergetic approach with academia, R&D, startups and industry,'' the release said. On the occasion, new innovative technologies -- Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSoC) as a service and C-DAC's indigenous high-performance computing software solutions -- Parallel Development Environment (ParaDE) and Automatic Parallelizing Compiler (CAPC) were launched.

The CSoC would offer end-to-end security solution, including managed security services.

