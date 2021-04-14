Left Menu

Xperia 10 III: Here's everything about Sony's new mid-range 5G phone

The Sony Xperia 10 III is backed by a 4500mAh battery - 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II - and supports 30W fast-charging. While the Xperia Adaptive Charging technology ensures the battery isn't overworked, Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:10 IST
Xperia 10 III: Here's everything about Sony's new mid-range 5G phone
The Sony Xperia 10 III boasts a 6.0-inch full HD+ HDR-compatible organic EL display with 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate.

Sony on Wednesday launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone -Xperia 10 III - in Japan. Key highlights of the new handset include an FHD+ HDR-compatible OLED display, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery and Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

The Sony Xperia 10 III will be released in multiple regions including Japan in the early summer. While there is no information regarding its pricing, the device will be offered in Black, white, blue, pink color options.

Sony Xperia 10 III: Specifications

Display

The Sony Xperia 10 III boasts a 6.0-inch full HD+ HDR-compatible organic EL display with 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate.

The notchless display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and comes with IPX5/8 waterproof and IP6X dustproof rating. Further, the device enables smoother multitasking with an enhanced 21:9 multi-window featuring a pop-up window that allows users to overlay another window on top of the displayed window.

Performance

Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 10 III features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

The handset is equipped with Xperia Transfer 2 that facilitates quick and safe, wired/wireless transfer of data such as photos and videos from an old device to the Xperia 10 III.

The device runs on Android 11.

Camera

The device houses a vertically-aligned triple camera setup that includes a 12MP wide-angle (27mm) lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (16mm) with 120-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens (54mm). The rear camera supports 10x Hybrid zoom, 4K movie recording, SteadyShot and 720p Slowmotion at 120fps.

The front camera is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, HDR, SteadyShot and more features.

Battery and Connectivity

The Sony Xperia 10 III is backed by a 4500mAh battery - 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II - and supports 30W fast-charging. While the Xperia Adaptive Charging technology ensures the battery isn't overworked, Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging.

Connectivity options include- WiFi802.11a/b/g/n(2.4GHz)/n(5GHz)/ac; GPS/A-GPS/QZSS; Bluetooth 5.1; NFC; Google Cast, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Audio

The phone is equipped with multiple audio technologies including Hi-Resolution Audio, High-Resolution Audio Wireless (LDAC), Qualcomm aptX HD audio. Besides, it features DSEE Ultimate technology that uses Sony's AI technology to upscale all your music close to High-Resolution Audio quality.

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB CEO calls all party meeting to ensure strict implementation of corona protocol during campaigning

West Bengal chief electoral officer CEO Aariz Aftab Wednesday called an all party meeting on April 16 following the Calcutta High Court direction to the CEO and all district magistrates in the state to ensure strict implementation of COVID-...

Kejriwal to discuss Delhi coronavirus situation with LG on Thursday as cases surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the coronavirus situation in the city with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting Thursday, the CMs office said.The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the h...

CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday questioned for eight hours by the CBI conducting the Preliminary Enquiry PE on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against h...

UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he shared concerns over a growing lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron who tried to get ministers to help out the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021