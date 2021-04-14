Left Menu

Most companies in India look to fill open roles internally: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:02 IST
Most companies in India look to fill open roles internally: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The country's competitive talent market is fuelling significant internal shifts within the organization as 93 percent of the companies polled in India said they are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-COVID-19 era, according to a report.

According to LinkedIn's 'Future of Talent' report, more than nine in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-COVID-19 era.

The report stated that seven in 10 companies in India said the main reason they hire internally is to gain an insider's perspective or a sense of progress.

It also stated that when hiring internally, the top-three skills that companies in India look for are good communication, problem-solving skills and time management.

LinkedIn's 'Future of Talent' report was commissioned to independent market research firm GfK, which conducted this online survey with over 3,500 respondents from small, medium and large enterprises across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region including Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. The report further showed that upskilling will be core to the talent strategy, and trends such as internal mobility, data-led hiring decisions, and improving employee experience will be in focus for employers in 2021.

To keep pace with today's rapidly digitizing business needs, companies are also keen to upgrade the capabilities of their workforce.

Taking cue, 95 percent of companies in India have dedicated L&D (learning and development) programs to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, according to the report.

While skills take the centre stage, many companies in India are also leaning on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools when hiring today.

The report showed that 91 percent companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions, while 53 percent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements.

To make remote hiring even more efficient, nine in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today, it added.

Meanwhile, it noted that with a second wave accentuating India's remote working needs, HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent. Nine in 10 companies agreed that HR will now play a key role in helping organizations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond COVID-19, it added.

As remote work becomes a continuing workforce trend, HR professionals are encouraging companies to prioritize employee experience and keep their remote staff engaged today.

More than eight in 10 (85 percent) companies in India are already holding more engagement activities to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams despite working in isolation, it noted.

The report also revealed that companies in India are significantly more open to hiring remote staff when compared to other APAC countries.

Given India's greater preference for remote staff, more than nine in 10 (94 percent) companies are building a good employer brand by having an active social media presence, and sharing more about their vision and focus on innovation.

In fact, 4 in 5 (80 percent) companies have already experienced an increased pool of qualified candidates because of their efforts in employer branding, it stated.

Linkedin India Director (Talent and Learning Solutions) Ruchee Anand said, ''As remote work continues to disrupt the way we work, HR will play a greater role in helping companies absorb new hiring trends to build the future of talent.'' She added that in 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximize business growth without expanding operational costs. ''Data-led hiring practices will also play a critical role in helping firms engage with their employees, attract the right talent and hire more effectively in 2021.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Sikh pilgrims affected by protests in Pakistan finally reach Panja Sahib

Over 800 Indian Sikhs, whose journey to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan to attend the Baisakhi festival was affected due to the road blockades imposed by the supporters of an Islamist political party, finally reached their destination in R...

Cancel Class 12 CBSE exams, unfair to keep students under pressure till June: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said CBSE board exams must be cancelled for Class 12 as has been done for Class 10 and asserted that keeping the students under pressure till June is unfair.Her reaction came soon after the...

World News Roundup: Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021; Portugal abolishes scandal-ridden border service and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021 U.N.Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting betwee...

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021