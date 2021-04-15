Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japa's ispace and spiderweb sounds

The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear? It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022

Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy. The UAE is using its space program to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.

