Left Menu

Google Assistant rolls out new feature to find lost iPhone

Tech giant Google has announced new features coming to Google Assistant on Thursday, and the most essential feature is - finding your lost iPhone.

ANI | California | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:28 IST
Google Assistant rolls out new feature to find lost iPhone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google has announced new features coming to Google Assistant on Thursday, and the most essential feature is - finding your lost iPhone. According to Mashable, for quite some time, iPhone users have been able to find their smartphones using the Find My service. To help find your lost iPhone, Siri integration is also on board, so you can just ask the assistant where your iPhone is and it will ping your device with an audible notification which even bypasses 'Do Not Disturb', even if it is enabled.

The exact same feature is coming to Google Assistant, according to Google. In a blog post shared by Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Assistant, Rincon stated, "You can tell your Nest smart speaker or smart display, "Hey Google, find my phone," for all devices, now including iPhones. For iPhones, once you opt in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, you'll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if Do Not Disturb is enabled)."

Mashable reported that one massive downside is that a user will be able to ping their phone using 'Google Assistant', however, it will not show up on a map like 'Find My'. Nevertheless, if someone ends up losing their iPhone within the personal space, it is a great way to find it and reunite with it once again. An iPhone user can ask Google Assistant to find their phone using any platform, whether it is a speaker, one of the new Chromecast devices, or even an Android tablet. It is important to have the 'Google Home' app installed on one's iPhone and signed in using his/her account for this to work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.Addressi...

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a 100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021