Left Menu

Antibiotics in development not enough to tackle 'superbugs'- WHO

But the health agency said most of these antibiotics are derivatives of existing classes, which could result in "rapid emergence of drug resistance." The report said the impact of AMR is now most severe in poorer countries and among the very old or very young, with an estimated 30% of newborns with sepsis dying from bacterial infections that are resistant to first-line antibiotics.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:04 IST
Antibiotics in development not enough to tackle 'superbugs'- WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

None of the 43 antibiotics currently in development, as well as recently approved medicines, are enough to combat the increasing emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance, the World Health Organization cautioned on Thursday. Almost all new antibiotics brought to market in recent years are variations of drug classes discovered decades ago, according to a WHO report released on Thursday, underscoring just how insufficient they may be in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (https://bit.ly/3tjYiw0)

Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, which encourages bacteria to evolve into "superbugs" and find new ways to beat the medicines. Previous studies have estimated AMR will kill tens of millions of people every year after 2050. (https://bit.ly/3uMxSmE) Out of the 43 antibiotics in development, the WHO said 26 drugs target the 13 most dangerous "superbugs". But the health agency said most of these antibiotics are derivatives of existing classes, which could result in "rapid emergence of drug resistance."

The report said the impact of AMR is now most severe in poorer countries and among the very old or very young, with an estimated 30% of newborns with sepsis dying from bacterial infections that are resistant to first-line antibiotics. "The persistent failure to develop, manufacture, and distribute effective new antibiotics is further fueling the impact of antimicrobial resistance and threatens our ability to successfully treat bacterial infections," said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General.

The 2020 annual report reveals a near "static" pipeline, the WHO said, a few antibiotics have been approved by regulatory agencies in recent years, and with big pharma companies losing interest in antibiotics development as it is not seen as profitable. Large drugmakers Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca Plc have abandoned the development of their antibiotic programs in the past few months.

However, for the first time, the agency has included an overview of non-traditional therapies to weaken bacteria, including bacteria-eating viruses called bacteriophages, and immune therapies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.Addressi...

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a 100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021