Left Menu

Romanian govt approves bill to bar China and Huawei from 5G networks

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:46 IST
Romanian govt approves bill to bar China and Huawei from 5G networks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Romania's centrist government on Thursday approved a United States-backed bill that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in its 5G network development, a member of the IT&C and National Security Committee told Reuters.

"The government just approved this bill of paramount importance for Romania, sealing a 2019 memorandum signed in Washington, meaning that China and Huawei are ruled out from any would-be partnership on 5G with the Romanian state," said Pavel Popescu, an architect of the 5G legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-EMA Starts Review Of Vir-7831 For Treating Patients With COVID-19

European Medicines Agency EMA SAYS STARTS REVIEW OF VIR-7831 FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 EMA SAYS REVIEWING CURRENTLY AVAILABLE DATA ON USE OF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY VIR-7831 ALSO KNOWN AS GSK4182136 IN TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVI...

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

German biotech firm CureVac said it has seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, as concerns over rare side effects have hit some other coronavirus shots. A CureVac spokesman said on...

Portugal's government cuts 2021 growth outlook to 4% due to lockdown

Portugals government has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 4 from 5.4, the finance minister said on Thursday, after a severe worsening of the coronavirus pandemic at the start of this year forced a nationwide lockdown lasting over tw...

5 hours of moderate activity a week required to avoid midlife hypertension: Study

According to a new study, young adults must step up their exercise routines to reduce their chances of developing high blood pressure or hypertension - a condition that may lead to heart attack and stroke, as well as dementia in later life....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021