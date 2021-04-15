Romanian govt approves bill to bar China and Huawei from 5G networks

Romanian govt approves bill to bar China and Huawei from 5G networksReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:46 IST
Romania's centrist government on Thursday approved a United States-backed bill that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in its 5G network development, a member of the IT&C and National Security Committee told Reuters.
"The government just approved this bill of paramount importance for Romania, sealing a 2019 memorandum signed in Washington, meaning that China and Huawei are ruled out from any would-be partnership on 5G with the Romanian state," said Pavel Popescu, an architect of the 5G legislation.
