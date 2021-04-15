Romanian govt approves bill to bar China and Huawei from 5G networks

Romania's centrist government on Thursday approved a United States-backed bill that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in its 5G network development, a member of the IT&C and National Security Committee told Reuters.

"The government just approved this bill of paramount importance for Romania, sealing a 2019 memorandum signed in Washington, meaning that China and Huawei are ruled out from any would-be partnership on 5G with the Romanian state," said Pavel Popescu, an architect of the 5G legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)